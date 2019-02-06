Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson Cover Creedence on ‘Austin City Limits’

A new episode of Austin City Limits culls performances from the 2018 Americana Honors & Awards, held last September in Nashville. Premiering Saturday, February 9th, the ACL installment includes songs from Margo Price, John Prine, Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile, as well as a collaboration between Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson and Fantastic Negrito. Together, the three musicians tackle Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.”

Backed by the vocal group the McCrary Sisters, the singers rip through John Fogerty’s anti-war anthem, with Rateliff taking the first verse. It’s a high-energy performance to kick off the episode, which wraps up the 44th season of Austin City Limits.

Rateliff and his band the Night Sweats released the album Tearing at the Seams in March 2018, while Fantastic Negrito’s Please Don’t Be Dead appeared in June. Nelson, meanwhile, was instrumental to the soundtrack to the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born and also had a bit part in the movie.

The 2018 Americana Honors was the centerpiece of the annual AmericanaFest in Nashville, which assembles hundreds of performers in roots, country, folk, R&B and rock music. Jason Isbell’s The Nashville Sound was named Album of the Year at the ceremony, with John Prine awarded Artist of the Year. The 2019 AmericanaFest is set for September 10th through 15th.