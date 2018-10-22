Watch Nathaniel Rateliff Play for Lovers of All Ages in ‘A Little Honey’

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have had a pretty good 2018. After years of struggling, the Denver group established themselves as one of the best working live bands with their explosive combination of roots-rock and revved-up R&B, and managed to capture that sound on their second album Tearing at the Seams.

The group have released the video for “A Little Honey,” one of their slinkiest stompers. Directed by Rett Rogers (who used to play bass with the band), it captures them playing one of their typically raucous live shows at the Turf Club in St. Paul, Minnesota, while highlighting the older couples in the crowd embracing. “‘A Little Honey’ is a song all about love and desire,” Rateliff tells Rolling Stone. “Everyone needs some honey and sweet loving, and in the video we wanted to embrace that kind of love in couples of all ages. A burning love doesn’t have any kind of borders or age restrictions.”

The band is marking the video with another release: their own line of craft chocolate. Their keyboardist Mark Shusterman helped develop the flavor, called “A Little Honey,” a mix of Costa Rican cacao, organic honey, blood orange and marigold petals. Sold via the band’s website, its profits will go to the Marigold Project, Nathaniel Rateliff’s foundation he founded last year, which supports nonprofit organizations working on “issues of economic and social justice,” and Denver Urban Garden, which is working to help bring sustainable community gardens to the band’s home city.

“Not only are we raising money for a good cause, but the chocolate bar is also delicious,” says Shusterman. “Honey crystals and edible marigold petals, all wrapped up in sustainably farmed, heirloom dark chocolate.”