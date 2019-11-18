 Nathaniel Rateliff Announces 2020 Solo Tour – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'Mad About You' Revival: Banter, Bickering, and Boredom Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Nathaniel Rateliff Announces Headlining 2020 Tour Dates

Night Sweats leader will release new solo album in early 2020

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nathaniel Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff has announced dates for a 2020 solo tour set to begin in March.

Danny Clinch*

Nathaniel Rateliff has announced a 2020 tour in conjunction with a yet-to-be announced solo album arriving next year via Stax Records. The month-long tour criss-crosses the U.S. in spring, beginning in Minneapolis and ending in San Francisco. Rateliff’s tour promises to be a combination of solo/acoustic performances and Rateliff backed by a full band.

Dubbed the And Its Still Alright Tour, the trek will support Rateliff’s first solo album since 2013’s Falling Faster Than You Can Run. Opening acts on the tour include Damien Jurado, Courtney Marie Andrews and the Still Tide.

“I’ve been working on some other stuff outside of the Night Sweats,” Rateliff told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I always need to go back to the singer-songwriter stuff. I haven’t been doing it that much.”

Rateliff also mentioned that some of the material he had been thinking about revisiting dated back to a project he had been discussing with late producer Richard Swift. “It was something him and I had talked about putting together,” he said. “I’m going to keep working on that material and see where it goes.”

Nathaniel Rateliff 2020 tour dates:

March 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
March 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
March 6 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
March 8 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall
March 10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
March 14 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
March 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater
March 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
March 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
March 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
April 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At The Ace Hotel
April 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace Of Fine Arts
April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace Of Fine Arts
August 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.