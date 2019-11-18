Nathaniel Rateliff Announces Headlining 2020 Tour Dates

Nathaniel Rateliff has announced a 2020 tour in conjunction with a yet-to-be announced solo album arriving next year via Stax Records. The month-long tour criss-crosses the U.S. in spring, beginning in Minneapolis and ending in San Francisco. Rateliff’s tour promises to be a combination of solo/acoustic performances and Rateliff backed by a full band.

Dubbed the And Its Still Alright Tour, the trek will support Rateliff’s first solo album since 2013’s Falling Faster Than You Can Run. Opening acts on the tour include Damien Jurado, Courtney Marie Andrews and the Still Tide.

“I’ve been working on some other stuff outside of the Night Sweats,” Rateliff told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I always need to go back to the singer-songwriter stuff. I haven’t been doing it that much.”

Rateliff also mentioned that some of the material he had been thinking about revisiting dated back to a project he had been discussing with late producer Richard Swift. “It was something him and I had talked about putting together,” he said. “I’m going to keep working on that material and see where it goes.”

Nathaniel Rateliff 2020 tour dates:

March 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

March 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

March 6 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

March 8 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

March 10 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

March 14 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

March 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

March 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

March 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

March 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At The Ace Hotel

April 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace Of Fine Arts

April 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace Of Fine Arts

August 26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre