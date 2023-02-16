Nate Smith Won’t Waste ‘Whiskey on You’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Nate Smith celebrated his first gold-certified track by performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday. The country singer poured one out to breakups, and sang “Whiskey on You,” his hit single from his upcoming self-titled album.

"No, I ain't gonna cry another tear in this glass/ You didn't waste any time finding somebody new," belted out the rising country artist. "So, I ain't gonna waste another drop of whiskey on you."

The track reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts, and the country-pop crossover has made Smith one of the biggest emerging artists in country. While the singer-songwriter has been making music for nearly 15 years, a TikTok clip of him playing “Wildfire” went viral on the social media platform, gaining 3 million views. The social buzz led to a record deal with Sony Music Nashville in November 2021. His debut album is set to release April 28.

Yesterday, fellow country artist Amanda Shires also took to the Tonight Show stage to promote her new album, Take It Like A Man. She was joined by frequent collaborator and husband Jason Isbell and her band as she performed her album’s single, “Hawk for the Dove.”