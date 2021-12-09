Watch Natalie Hemby Perform ‘Pins and Needles’ on ‘Colbert’

Natalie Hemby appeared on The Late Show to perform the title track from her latest album, Pins and Needles. Joined by her live band, Hemby showcased “Pins and Needles,” a rollicking country number, in the midst of a forest at night.

Hemby released Pins and Needles, her second solo album, in October via Fantasy Records. It followed her debut Puxico, released in 2017. She originally dropped the title track, which she co-wrote with Brothers Osborne, back in July.

“’Pins and Needles’ was the first song I ever wrote with Brothers Osborne,” Hemby said in a statement. “I have always loved this song, and I have always loved them. They almost put it on their record. Years after, I asked them if I could have it. They said yes, so I decided to record it and make it the title track. It’s one of my favorites.”

Hemby is one of the core members of the Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Maren Morris. Among her songwriting credits are hits for Miranda Lambert (“White Liar”), Little Big Town (“Pontoon”), and Kacey Musgraves (“Rainbow”). She is up for a Grammy this year for co-writing Yola’s “Diamond Studded Shoes,” which is nominated for Best American Roots Song.