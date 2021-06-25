Natalie Hemby Cuts Down Celebrity Worship in Thumping New Song ‘Heroes’

Natalie Hemby prefers anonymity in her grooving new song “Heroes.” “I just wanna be a face in the crowd,” the songwriter and member of the Highwomen sings in the track, written with Jeff Trot and Aaron Raitiere. Premiering Friday, “Heroes” arrives with a gritty video that lifts the curtain on what really happens when the cameras are turned off.

Directed by Sophia Lauer, the clip follows an actress who smiles for the public but treats her staff with disrespect, all while a young girl watches unaware on the TV screen. To Hemby, such stars behaving badly aren’t to be worshipped. “When I think heroes I think capes/chasing villains stopping trains/half incredible, half insane,” she sings in the intro.

“That’s my own story because I grew up in the music business,” Hemby says in a statement. “After a while, I didn’t want to meet them unless I knew they were good people. I wrote that from my own personal space.”

Hemby released her solo debut Puxico in 2017 and is one of the core members of the Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Maren Morris. Among her songwriting credits are hits for Miranda Lambert (“White Liar”), Little Big Town (“Pontoon”), and Kacey Musgraves (“Rainbow”).