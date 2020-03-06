Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile Set for Nashville Tornado Relief Concert

Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile will perform at “To Nashville, With Love,” a benefit concert to raise funds for the recovery effort after a tornado hit the city on March 3rd. The event is set for Monday, March 9th, at Marathon Music Works, located just south of one of the hardest hit areas of the city.

Joining them as performers for the evening is an all-star lineup of artists, including Aaron Lee Tasjan, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Dan Auerbach, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Katie Pruitt, Kendell Marvel, Sadler Vaden, Sheryl Crow, Soccer Mommy, and Yola. Mike “Grimey” Grimes, owner of his eponymous record store and also the Basement East — the beloved East Nashville venue destroyed by the tornado — will give opening remarks.

Tickets are currently on sale for $75 and every dollar will benefit the To Nashville, With Love Fund. Administered by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the fund will direct money to organizations dealing with disaster relief and mental health in the wake of tragedy. The concert will also be broadcast live on the website of WRLT-Lightning 100.

“Amanda [Shires] and I are proud to call Nashville our home, and we’re proud of the Nashville community’s ability to come together in a time of crisis,” says Isbell in a statement. “We’re lucky that our home and our loved ones are safe, but we know that isn’t the case for many Nashvillians. I’m happy to do what I can to help the city recover.”

“To Nashville, With Love” is the latest in a series of efforts to help Nashville recover. Kacey Musgraves earmarked her stage clothes sale for the relief fund. Gibson has pledged guitars to musicians who lost instruments in the storm. Singer Chris Young donated $50,000 for relief and Dan + Shay pledged $100,000, while Mitchell Tenpenny and Devin Dawson will play a pair of charity concerts at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Monday, March 9th. And though her fame has spread well beyond her Nashville origins, Taylor Swift showed the love for her sometime home with a massive $1 million donation.