Gibson Pledges Guitars to Musicians Affected by Nashville Tornado

Gibson Gives to provide guitars to musicians whose instruments were destroyed or damaged

Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

gibson guitars

Gibson Gives is aiming to provide guitars to musicians whose instruments were destroyed or damaged in the Nashville tornado.

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Gibson Gives has pledged its support to musicians affected by the tornado that hit Middle Tennessee earlier this week, causing widespread damage and killing at least two dozen people.

The charitable arm of Nashville-based Gibson Brands, Gibson Gives will provide a guitar to any musician whose instrument (any brand, not just Gibson) was damaged or destroyed in the storm.

“Our goal is to get a guitar back into the hands of anyone who has had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the recent Tennessee storm,” says Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director of Gibson Gives, in a release. “As a Nashville, Tennessee based company, we are also engaging with our artists and other partners to provide support across many areas.”

Musicians who were affected may contact Gibson Gives to relay their story. Guitars will be provided at Gibson’s discretion and may be “demo models, prototypes, or shop-worn across Gibson’s family of guitar brands,” according to a release.

Gibson Gives joins a march of local companies and musicians who are assisting in the tornado relief effort. Mitchell Tenpenny and Devin Dawson will perform at a benefit concert on March 9th, singer Chris Young donated $50,000, and the CMA-winning duo Dan + Shay, who are set to perform two nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena beginning March 6th, have pledged $100,000 to storm relief. Additionally, Dierks Bentley brought his entire road crew to help clean up at his drummer Steve Misamore’s home, which was destroyed in the storm.

