Nashville Tornado: Benefit Concerts, How to Help

It’s been nearly a week since a series of tornadoes struck the Nashville area on March 3rd, causing widespread damage in the city’s densely populated neighborhoods — including the destruction of beloved music venue the Basement East — and killing more than two dozen people. Volunteers have been working overtime to clear streets and yards or bring food and other necessities to affected areas, but it’s going to be a long road to recover and rebuild.

One of Nashville’s greatest, most plentiful resources is its deep well of talent, and performers are already organizing benefit concerts to raise funds for the groups managing relief efforts. Last week, singer-songwriter Brian Wright turned his album release party at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge into a benefit show featuring Aaron Lee Tasjan, Will Hoge, Allen Thompson, and Josh Rouse. Kelsey Waldon also raised funds and collected goods for Gideon’s Army at her Sunday night show at Third & Lindsley.

The next couple of weeks are packed full of similar benefits, from the all-star To Nashville, With Love concert taking place on Monday with Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile, to a more niche gig like the Long Players and their songwriting pals on Thursday, March 12th.

Here’s a list of upcoming shows and of ways you can help.

Volunteer:

Hands on Nashville

Donate:

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Gideon’s Army

Nashville Severe Weather

Community Resource Center

Events:

To Nashville, With Love

When: Monday, March 9th, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Marathon Music Works

About: Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Yola, Brothers Osborne, Dan Auerbach and many others join an all-star lineup to raise funds for Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The concert is already sold-out, but will stream live on Lightning 100 and donations can still be made through the event site.

Mitchell Tenpenny & Friends

When: Monday, March 9th, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

About: “Drunk Me” singer Mitchell Tenpenny’s benefit concert on Monday sold out so quickly that he added a second one for later in the evening, which also sold out. He’ll be joined by an eclectic mix of artists including Devin Dawson, Hardy, Jessie James Decker, and the Band Camino.

Hailey Whitters

When: Tuesday, March 10th

Where: Exit/In

About: Rising performer Whitters was originally scheduled to play the Basement East in celebration of her new album The Dream. Once the tornado forced a change of venue, she decided to turn the show into a benefit.

Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

When: Tuesday, March 10th, 6 p.m.

Where: Never Never

About: A group of rock, pop, and country performers including Emerson Hart, Cassadee Pope, Tommy Sims, Fancy Hagood, the Brummies, Audra Mae, Kree Harrison, Aaron Raitiere, Ashley Ray, Patrick Davis, Lauren Jenkins, and Liz Rose will pack folks into the cozy Never Never cocktail bar in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston.

The Long Players and Nashville’s Songwriters Play for Hands on Nashville

When: Thursday, March 12th, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3rd & Lindsley

About: Nashville’s the Long Players are known for live renditions of entire classic albums and will this time be joined by Nashville songwriters Beth Nielsen Chapman, Jace Everett, Gordon Kennedy, Don Schlitz, and Webb Wilder to raise money.

Thee Rock N’ Roll Residency: A Benefit for Nashville’s Tornado Victims

When: Saturday, March 14th, 7 p.m.

Where: Mercy Lounge

About: Nashville’s hard-rock torchbearers Thee Rock N’ Roll Residency rally the city’s hefty hard-rock community for a riff-heavy benefit. Lzzy Hale, Joe Hottinger, and Josh Smith of Halestorm, Mark Slaughter, Bebe Buell, and other rockers who call Music City home will all take the stage.

Metal for Nashville: a Metalcore Tribute to Benefit Nashville Tornado Relief

When: Saturday, March 14th, 8 p.m.

Where: Exit/In

About: Former/current members of Staind,All That Remains, Framing Hanley, CKY, and Accept rock out with covers of songs by Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, and Avenged Sevenfold.

Caitlyn Smith

When: Friday, March 20th, 6 p.m.

Where: Grimey’s New & Preloved Music

About: Singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith will release her new album Supernova on March 13th and will play an intimate set at popular record store Grimey’s the following week to raise money for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Songs for Our Neighbors

When: Sunday, March 15th, 8 p.m.

Where: Mercy Lounge

About: Caroline Spence, Sam Outlaw, Great Peacock, and Ben Danaher join this intriguing lineup of East Nashville performers to benefit Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee