Shania Twain, Hillary Lindsey Set for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Shania Twain and Hillary Lindsey are among the newest musicians elected to the Nashvillle Songwriters Hall of Fame. The incoming members will be formally inducted at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Oct. 30 at Nashville’s Music City Center.

The Canadian-born Twain dominated the second half of the Nineties, not just in country music but in global pop as well. Many of her biggest hits, including “You’re Still the One,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” and “Any Man of Mine,” often writing with then-husband Mutt Lange. Her album Come On Over remains the highest-selling solo recording by a woman. Her latest album is 2017’s Now. Twain’s life story has been retold in the new documentary Not Just a Girl, available on Netflix.

Hillary Lindsey has enjoyed major success as one of Carrie Underwood’s top collaborators, co-writing more than 10 of the singer’s Number One hits. She also won a Grammy for co-writing Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.” In addition, she has had songs recorded by Faith Hill, Shakira, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Tim McGraw.

Also joining the Hall of Fame in 2022 are Gary Nicholson (Don Williams’ “That’s the Thing About Love,” Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance”), David Malloy (Eddie Rabbitt’s “Drivin’ My Life Away,” Kenny Rogers’ “Love Will Turn You Around”), and Steve Wariner, who recorded and wrote many of his hits including “Holes in the Floor of Heaven” and “You Can Dream of Me.”

The 2021 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame class, which was inducted last October, included Toby Keith, Amy Grant, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, and John Scott Sherrill.