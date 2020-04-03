 Rosanne Cash, Shovels and Rope Anchor Nashville Coronavirus Telethon - Rolling Stone
Rosanne Cash, Shovels & Rope Anchor Nashville Coronavirus Telethon

Soccer Mommy, John Oates, Keb’ Mo’, Los Lobos, and more will perform at “People Supporting Artists” online event benefiting MusiCares

Joseph Hudak

Rosanne Cash, Nashville telethon

Rosanne Cash, Shovels & Rope, and Keb' Mo' are among the artists performing on a new Nashville telethon to support MusiCares' COVID-19 fund.

Robin Little/Redferns/Getty

Rosanne Cash, John Oates, Keb’ Mo’, Soccer Mommy, and Shovels & Rope are among a diverse group of artists banding together for a new online telethon to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The “People Supporting Artists Telethon” will air live from Nashville on Saturday, April 11th, at 7 p.m. ET, via peoplesupportingartists.com.

Dubbed “PSA,” the telethon will mix at-home musical performances with a lo-fi throwback vibe, skits, and personal stories from those who have benefited from MusiCares. Other performers include Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo and Louie Pérez, Lucie Silvas with Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan, Lee Brice, Molly Tuttle, JD McPherson, Langhorne Slim, Kelsey Waldon, Jim Lauderdale, and songwriter Jamie Kent, who spearheaded the telethon with fellow musician Aaron Shafer-Haiss.

Nashville radio personalities Eric Marcum (WSM) and Annie Klaver (Lightning 100) will co-host the telethon, which is directed by filmmaker Curtis Wayne Millard from the H.O.M.E. studios in East Nashville. Just prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the neighborhood was struck by a deadly tornado that decimated homes, businesses, and music venues.

In tandem with the telethon, a new nonprofit organization has been launched: People Supporting Artists (PSA) has the long-term goal of providing recording and tour-support grants to independent artists. “We’d love to grow enough to be positioned to help artists year round, not just when there’s a crisis,” says Kent. “But in times of crisis, like today, PSA will create events like this Telethon to rally funds behind other nonprofits best positioned to help. In this case, that’s the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

PSA Telethon

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Keb' Mo', Los Lobos, Rival Sons, Rosanne Cash, Shovels and Rope

