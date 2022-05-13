 Naomi Judd 'River of Time' Tribute: How to Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Arcade Fire Perform Their Black Hole Song at Event Celebrating First Photo of the Black Hole at the Center of Our Galaxy
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Naomi Judd Celebration of Life Special to Air on CMT With Brandi Carlile, Oprah Winfrey

The tribute to the late country singer will include video messages and live performances by artists including Bono, Little Big Town, Emmylou Harris and more

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Naomi JuddNaomi Judd

Naomi Judd's life and music will be celebrated with CMT's "River of Time" event at the Ryman Auditorium.

G. Gershoff/WireImage

Brandi Carlile and Ashley McBryde are among the artists who will gather to pay tribute to the life and music of Naomi Judd just two weeks after the singer’s death. “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration,” will air live and commercial-free on CMT from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Sunday, May 15, at 6 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, the program will also feature performances by Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Little Big Town, and the gospel vocal group Gaithers. Many of Judd’s friends from entertainment will send messages, including Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, and Salma Hayek.

Judd’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd are also set to make appearances, as will Judd’s husband Larry Strickland, Martina McBride, and others. Carly Pearce and Cody Alan host CMT’s broadcast of the event and provide commentary.

Earlier this week, Naomi Judd’s daughter Ashley revealed her mother’s cause of death to be suicide, a tragic loss that happened on the eve of her and Wynonna’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A tearful Ashley and Wynonna attended the Medallion Ceremony, mourning their mother as they celebrated the influential, successful work of the Judds.

“It’s a strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed…,” Wynonna said. “But though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do.”

In This Article: Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, the Judds, Wynonna Judd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.