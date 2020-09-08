The Last Bandoleros, Andrew Combs Will Perform to Save Nashville Clubs

In an effort to help Nashville’s independent music venues survive the pandemic, the city’s Convention & Visitors Corporation and the Music Venue Alliance have partnered to launch the virtual concert series Music City Bandwidth. The series will host 30 performances in September and October, with artists including Andrew Combs, Devon Gilfillian, and Kalie Shorr set to appear.

Music City Bandwidth kicks off September 14th and will take place across 15 independent Nashville venues, which have been struggling mightily since the shutdown began in March and national touring was halted. Many of the venues involved recently received word that they would be able to apply for two months of aid from federal CARES Act funds in Nashville.

Each venue will host two shows and highlight the diversity of Nashville’s musical community. Among the participating locations are 3rd & Lindsley, the 5 Spot, the Basement East, Mercy Lounge, and the Station Inn.

Additional artists confirmed to perform so far include Brett James, Jason Eskridge, Marshall Chapman with Tommy Womack and Will Kimbrough, Patrick Sweany, the Last Bandoleros, the Wild Feathers, and Trigger Hippy. The performers and schedule will be updated on the Music City Bandwidth website, which also streams the concerts (each begins at 7 p.m. CT.) Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s is the presenting sponsor.