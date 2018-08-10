See Muscadine Bloodline’s Triumphant ‘Movin’ On’ Video

Not all breakups are created equal, and sometimes getting dumped is actually for the best. That’s the premise behind Muscadine Bloodline’s video for their propulsive single, “Movin’ On.”

The duo’s Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton play a pair of aspiring stars — not unlike their real lives — who get told to hit the road by their doubting girlfriends, and as fate would have it, the guys’ career starts to take off almost immediately. First the Mobile, Alabama, natives sign a record deal after getting discovered singing in a bar, then they end up on the radio and the whole thing culminates in rowdy, real-life show at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre. Unsurprisingly, the exes come back around, but this time it’s the guys who are ready to move on.

“If you’ve ever been dumped and it turned out to be the best case scenario, this video is for you,” says Stanton, whose rough-hewn guitar licks add a bit of hard-rock edge to the song’s lush harmonies and pure-country plot.

“We really wanted the video to capture a positive spin on a break up in line with the song’s uplifting message and energy,” adds Muncaster.

The video — which makes its exclusive premiere on Rolling Stone Country today — also points back to the band’s previous video for the romantic “Can’t Tell You No,” with Muncaster’s tuxedo from the clip among the items he rescues from his ex. Both tracks are part of the 2018 EP, Movin’ On, and the duo are booked up through the end of the year with dates including Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago on September 27th, the Georgia Theatre in Athens on November 8th and the Mercury Lounge in New York City’s on November 30th.