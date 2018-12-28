See Muscadine Bloodline’s Haunting ‘Enemy’ Video

Country duo Muscadine Bloodline released the new song “Enemy” overnight on Friday. It’s the duo’s first new recording since releasing the Movin’ On EP earlier in 2018.

The “Can’t Tell You No” singers originally shared “Enemy” as part of their “Unreleased” video series, giving a raw, unadorned performance of the song. The new studio version retains that palpable ache, with Charlie Muncaster stepping out front to sing about the demons he’s unable to shake while Gary Stanton offers up a murky, almost indie-rock set of chords on his electric guitar. “Well, I’m good at putting on a show, but in my mind it ain’t how it goes,” they sing in the chorus, as some sparse percussion rounds out the production.

The accompanying video depicts a man hitting bottom, haunted by a memory of the relationship he wrecked, though the precise details hover somewhere just out of view. Leaving his motel room in a frenzy, he searches for someone only to discover he’s too late and that reconciliation won’t be an option this time around.

Muscadine Bloodline released the Movin’ On EP in April, led by the title track as well as the R&B-tinged “Can’t Tell You No.” In 2019, they’re set to join Kip Moore’s Room to Spare: Acoustic Tour on select dates.