×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next 'Whiskey Cavalier' Review: This Eighties Throwback Lets You See It Sweat Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

Morgan Wallen Sings Gritty ‘Whiskey Glasses’ on ‘Today’

“Up Down” singer to join up with Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour in June

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morgan Wallen 'Whiskey Glasses'

Morgan Wallen performs his current single "Whiskey Glasses" on 'Today.'

Zach Pagano/Today

“Up Down” singer Morgan Wallen made his debut on the Today show on Thursday, performing his Top 25 single “Whiskey Glasses.” The song appears on Wallen’s 2018 album If I Know Me.

Penned by Ben Burgess and Kevin Kadish, “Whiskey Glasses” is the Knoxville, Tennessee, native’s third single release, following 2016’s introductory “The Way I Talk” and the chart-topping Florida Georgia Line collaboration “Up Down.” Both tracks wound up on Wallen’s full-length debut If I Know Me, which highlighted his distinctive voice and showed him to be a savvy interpreter of country-rock styles from different eras.

“Pour me, pour me another drink,” sings Wallen right at the top of “Whiskey Glasses,” numbing the pain of a recent breakup in classic country-song fashion by knocking back a few instead of facing up to the truth. On Today, Wallen shows off his signature gritty vocals, breaking free from his mic stand in the mid-song breakdown to get up-close with one of the set cameras.

Currently headlining his own If I Know Me Tour, which has a sold-out show at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on Friday, February 22nd, Wallen is due to join up with Florida Georgia Line and Dan + Shay for the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour later this year. That trek boots up June 13th in Rogers, Arkansas, with newcomer Hardy and Canaan Smith opening on select dates.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad