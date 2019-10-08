Morgan Wallen Plots Whiskey Glasses Roadshow Tour

With a string of hits to his name, including the Florida Georgia Line collab “Up Down,” Morgan Wallen will embark on his third headlining tour next year. The Tennessee native is set to play major venues from Detroit to Boston on his new Whiskey Glasses Roadshow headlining tour.

The tour (the latest incarnation of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour) kicks off January 2nd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and hits theaters and auditoriums in New Orleans, Raleigh, Philadelphia, and Denver, among others. “Now You Know” singer Jon Langston and Ashland Craft, like Wallen, a former contestant on The Voice, will open all dates.

“I know that I come from a place of small-town roots and of humble beginnings and I try to keep those things in my songs – just stuff that I know people like me can relate to,” Wallen told Rolling Stone last year of his songs’ appeal.

Earlier this summer, Wallen paired up with DJ and producer Diplo on the song “Heartless,” a track on Diplo’s Thomas Wesley project.

Prior to his Whiskey Glasses Roadshow Tour, Wallen headlined the Up Down Tour in 2018, followed by his If I Know Me Tour later that year.

Here are Wallen’s upcoming tour dates:

January 2 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

January 3 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

January 4 — Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

January 9 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

January 10 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

January 11 — Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

January 16 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

January 17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

January 18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

March 19 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

March 20 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

March 21 — North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

April 9 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

April 11 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 17 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 23 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

April 29 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

April 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 1 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium