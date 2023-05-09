Morgan Wallen Postpones Six Weeks of Concerts Following ‘Vocal Fold Trauma’ Diagnosis

Morgan Wallen will be taking some time off from singing. The country star posted a video to his social accounts on Tuesday explaining that he had been placed on vocal rest for six weeks and would need to postpone upcoming tour dates, citing “vocal fold trauma.”

“I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” Wallen says in the video. “After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida. By the third one, I felt terrible.”

Wallen goes on to say that he had his throat examined again. Doctors told him he had re-injured his vocal cords and advised six weeks of rest. Wallen also says he’s been nursing a torn lat muscle since he was on tour in Australia and felt the time off could help him heal correctly.

The move comes on the heels of a last-minute show cancellation in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 23, which Wallen’s team had said was due to vocal issues. That was followed by the postponement of three shows the following weekend. Wallen returned to performing shows on his One Night at a Time Tour in Florida on May 5, but will now miss a significant chunk of his spring and summer dates. He notes that he and his team are working to reschedule all the dates in this interval, and he’ll make up for festival dates next year. Additionally, he will have to miss out on his ACM Awards performance this Thursday and appearance at ACM’s Lifting Lives charity event. Wallen is nominated for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year at this week’s awards.

Wallen wraps up by saying that his doctors presented him with a choice: he could continue to sing and risk permanently damaging his voice or commit to vocal rest. "For the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make," he says. "I hate it, but I love you guys and I appreciate all the support you always give me. I'll see you soon, and I'll be back better than ever."

The rescheduled dates have not been announced yet, but the affected shows are below. Wallen is tentatively slated to resume his tour with two nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 22 and 23.

The following dates of Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour have been postponed:

May 18 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

May 19 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 20 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 24 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

May 26 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

June 1 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

June 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

June 3 — Panama City Beach, FL @ Gulf Coast Jam

June 8 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 9 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest

June 14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

June 15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

June 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park