Morgan Wallen Will Drop 36 Songs on the New Album ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen follows up Dangerous: The Double Album with what can arguably be called a triple: One Thing at a Time, loaded with 36 tracks, drops March 3rd.

Among the glut of songs on the album is Wallen’s current hit “You Proof,” the song he wrote for his mother, “Thought You Should Know,” and one he recently teased from a hunting blind on social media, “Keith Whitley,” named after the Country Music Hall of Fame singer who died from alcohol poisoning in 1989.

One Thing at a Time also includes a number of guest shots, most notably from Eric Church, who appears on the song “Man Made a Bar.” Hardy, a frequent collaborator, features on “In the Bible,” and Ernest shows up on “Cowgirls.” According to a press release and the track list, the album includes interpolations of the Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider” and Young Thug’s “Lifestyle” on the tracks “Everything I Love” and “180 (Lifestyle),” respectively. “Everything I Love,” “Last Night,” and “I Wrote the Book” are all set to be released Monday night as an album preview. Songwriters on the album include Miranda Lambert, Ryan Hurd, Travis Denning, and Nicolle Galyon.

"This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," Wallen said in a statement. "It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop."

Wallen, who suffered an industry-wide but temporary rebuke after using a racial slur in 2021, will kick off a U.S. tour of stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters on April 14th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

One Thing at a Time tracklist:

1. “Born With a Beer in My Hand” (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy)

2. “Last Night” (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak)

3. “Everything I Love” (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak) [Contains interpolation from “Midnight Rider” written by Gregg Allman, Robert Kim Payne]

4. “Man Made a Bar” (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet, Brett Tyler)

5. “Devil Don’t Know” (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)

6. “One Thing at a Time” (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen)

7. “’98 Braves” (John Byron, Josh Miller, Travis Wood)

8. “Ain’t That Some” (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass)

9. “I Wrote the Book” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery)

10. “Tennessee Numbers” (Jordan Minton, Blake Pendergrass, Travis Wood)

11. “Hope That’s True” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

12. “Whiskey Friends (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Jonathan Hoskins, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

13. “Sunrise” (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

14. “Keith Whitley (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Jared Mullins)

15. “In the Bible” (Feat. HARDY) (John Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Ben Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton)

16. “You Proof” (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

17. “Thought You Should Know (Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon, Miranda Lambert)

18. “F150-50” (Jared Mullins, John Pierce, Ben Stennis)

19. “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

20. “I Deserve a Drink” (John Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey)

21. “Wine Into Water” (John Byron, Matt Jenkins, Blake Pendergrass)

22. “Me + All Your Reasons (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

23. “Tennessee Fan” (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)

24. “Money On Me (Michael Lotten, Blake Pendergrass, Matt Roy)

25. “Thinkin’ Bout Me” (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)

26. “Single Than She Was” (John Byron, Ben Johnson, Ryan Vojtesak)

27. “Days That End in Why” (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Driver Williams)

28. “Last Drive Down Main” (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Michael Lotten)

29. “Me to Me” (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

30. “Don’t Think Jesus” (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, Chase McGill)

31. “180 (Lifestyle)” (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak) [Contains interpolation from “Lifestyle” written by Arsenio Archer, London Holmes, Dequantes Lamar, Bryan Williams, Jeffery Williams]

32. “Had It” (Rocky Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak)

33. “Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

34. “Good Girl Gone Missin’” (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

35. “Outlook” (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde)

36. “Dying Man” (Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson)