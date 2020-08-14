 Morgan Wallen's New Song '7 Summers': Listen - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Fire Tables For Your Backyard or Patio
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Morgan Wallen Looks Back in Dreamy New Song ‘7 Summers’

“More Than My Hometown” singer offers another preview of follow-up to debut album ‘If I Know Me’

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Morgan Wallen takes a nostalgic look back at a lost love in the dreamy new song “7 Summers.” It is the East Tennessee native’s latest release from his upcoming second album, which follows his breakthrough debut If I Know Me.

Written by Wallen with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, “7 Summers” has a faint tinge of Eighties country and soft rock coursing through its ringing, suspended chords and Joey Moi’s atmospheric production. It perfectly fits the mood of Wallen’s story, in which he reminisces about someone he once loved but whose memory lingers on. “Back then you used to love the river/And sippin’ on a sixer with me/Does it ever make you sad to know that was 7 summers ago?” Wallen sings, wondering if she ever feels the same thing or if she’s happy with wherever she ended up.

Originally just a snippet of a song that Wallen stuck on Instagram as a demo in the early part of quarantine, “7 Summers” took on a life of its own.

“I heard a lot of good feedback from it on Instagram, and then it started making the rounds on TikTok – I saw how much the song was getting played and how much people were enjoying it, even just the first verse and chorus,” Wallen says in a release. “Social media played a huge part in me releasing this song, especially this early.”

The release of “7 Summers” coincides with Wallen’s If I Know Me leading sales and consumption among country albums this week. In the last year, Wallen has also scored big with the Diplo collaboration “Heartless.” His current single, “More Than My Hometown,” is swiftly rising.

In This Article: Morgan Wallen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.