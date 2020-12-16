Morgan Wallen Plans Ryman Auditorium Livestream Concert

Morgan Wallen will mark the release of Dangerous: The Double Album with a livestream concert event at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The album is set for release on January 8th, with the live performance to follow on January 12th.

Backed by his full band, Wallen will take the stage at the Mother Church of Country Music at 9 p.m. ET, and the event will be streamed on Wallen’s YouTube and Facebook. Wallen recently performed a pair of his new songs on Saturday Night Live, along with poking fun at the unsafe round of partying that cost him a performance slot on the show weeks earlier.

As its title notes, Dangerous is a massive 30-track collection that includes “7 Summers” along with his Number One hit “More Than My Hometown” and the previously released “Somebody’s Problem,” “This Bar,” and the Diplo collaboration “Heartless.” Chris Stapleton also makes an appearance on a song called “Only Thing That’s Gone,” and Eric Church is listed as a co-writer on the album closer “Quittin’ Time.”

“The ‘double album’ idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years,” Wallen said in a release. “Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen.”

Ahead of its release, Dangerous is off to a great start. For two consecutive weeks in late November and early December, it held the Number One spot for pre-adds on Apple Music.