Morgan Wallen Details Sprawling New Double Album ‘Dangerous’

Morgan Wallen has announced plans for his forthcoming second album, the follow-up to the CMA-winning performer’s 2018 debut If I Know Me. Titled Dangerous: The Double Album, the expansive project will be released January 8th.

Spanning 30 tracks across two discs, Dangerous includes a handful of previously released songs such as “More Than My Hometown,” the current single “7 Summers,” and Wallen’s cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.” Additionally, there’s a new mix of “Heartless,” Wallen’s hit collaboration with the electronic producer Diplo that appeared in its original form on the Thomas Wesley project earlier in 2020. Dangerous also features a duet with Chris Stapleton on the song “Only Thing That’s Gone,” as well as a songwriting contribution from Eric Church on the album closer, “Quittin’ Time.”

Longtime collaborator Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line) produced the project, with co-producers including Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, and Dave Cohen. Wallen had a hand in composing 17 of the 30 tracks, with other collaborators including Hardy, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley, and Hillary Lindsey.

“The ‘double album’ idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years,” Wallen said in a release. “Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen.”

A bonus edition of the album, available at Target, will include two more tracks, “This Side of a Dust Cloud” and “Bandaid on a Bullet Hole.” Wallen recently found himself in hot water on a couple of occasions, losing a performance slot on Saturday Night Live after video surfaced of him partying in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and facing backlash for his comments criticizing celebrations in the wake of Joe Biden’s election. On Wednesday night, Wallen was named New Artist of the Year at the 54th CMA Awards.

Dangerous: The Double Album Track List:

Disc 1

1. “Sand in My Boots” (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne)

2. “Wasted on You” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

3. “Somebody’s Problem” (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jacob Durrett, Ernest Keith Smith)

4. “More Surprised Than Me” (Ben Burgess, Lee Thomas Miller, Niko Moon)

5. “865” (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

6. “Warning” (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

7. “Neon Eyes” (Morgan Wallen, Ben Burgess, Mark Holman)

8. “Outlaw” feat. Ben Burgess (Ben Burgess, Patrick Davis, Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds)

9. “Whiskey’d My Way” (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Thomas Rhett, Josh Thompson)

10. “Wonderin’ Bout the Wind” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith)

11. “Your Bartender” (Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Thomas Rhett, Josh Thompson)

12. “Only Thing That’s Gone” feat. Chris Stapleton (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)

13. “Cover Me Up” (Jason Isbell)

14. “7 Summers” (Morgan Wallen, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

15. “More Than My Hometown” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

Disc 2

1. “Still Goin Down” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ryan Vojtesak)

2. “Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt” (Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)

3. “Dangerous” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith)

4. “Beer Don’t” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell)

5. “Blame It on Me” (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

6. “Somethin’ Country” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Daniel Ross, Ernest Keith Smith)

7. “This Bar” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Jackson Morgan, Jake Scott, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

8. “Country A$$ Shit” (Morgan Wallen, Chase McGill, Jordan Schmidt)

9. “Whatcha Think of Country Now” (Dallas Davidson, Devin Dawson, Kyle Fishman, Mark Holman, Justin Wilson)

10. “Me on Whiskey” (Rodney Clawson, Mark Holman, Ernest Keith Smith)

11. “Need a Boat” (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Hillary Lindsey)

12. “Silverado for Sale” (Dallas Davidson, Marv Green, Ben Hayslip)

13. “Heartless” (Wallen Album Mix) (Morgan Wallen, Henry Agincourt Allen, Ryan Hurd, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

14. “Livin’ the Dream” (Morgan Wallen, Ben Burgess, Jacob Durrett, Michael Hardy)

15. “Quittin’ Time” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Josh Thompson)