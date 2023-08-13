Morgan Wallen Shaves His Mullet — and Hopefully Kills a Hairstyle That Overstayed Its Welcome

Morgan Wallen will always be known for more than a few things — including bringing the mullet hairstyle back into fashion. But no more. When Wallen took the stage Friday night at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, he apparently had a chrome dome hidden beneath his baseball hat.

“I didn’t like my long hair anymore, so I shaved it off,” Wallen told the crowd in a simple acknowledgement of the elephant in the room, before teeing up the next song “One Thing at a Time.” “Back to business as usual.”

It was a casual revelation for a style change that is shocking to many of his fans, some of whom started wearing mullets in homage to the country superstar (sort of like how The Office‘s Michael Scott grew a goatee to be more like Ryan Howard). Reaction on Twitter has been mixed, with one fan saying Wallen cutting his locks was like “the most traumatic breakup ever.” Another said, “I hope all other men follow” suit.

Wallen was so synonymous with the hairstyle that when he was temporarily banned from the ACM Awards in 2021, fans paid for a series of billboards supporting the singer that featured a silhouette of a mullet. (Miracle Flow, a Rochester, New York-based hair-products company, claimed that the image was pulled from their own logo without permission, but acknowledged that Wallen had a “glorious mullet.”)

So does this signal the end of the mullet trend? While the OG king of the hairstyle, Billy Ray Cyrus, has yet to weigh in, we can only hope.

Last week, Wallen and his Morgan Wallen Foundation donated $500,000 to revitalizing a series of Nashville baseball and softball fields. According to a release, the Parkwood Community Club in North Nashville serves a predominately underserved Black/African-American population with the lowest median household income of Davidson County. Wallen’s charity and the MLB and its Players Association Youth Development Foundation are working with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville to restore the park.

Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour resumes Wednesday with the first of three consecutive nights at Fenway Park in Boston.