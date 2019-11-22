Morgan Wallen Depicts Soldier’s PTSD in Harrowing ‘Cover Me Up’ Video

Morgan Wallen chronicles a returning soldier’s intense struggle with PTSD in the new 8-minute short film accompanying his version of “Cover Me Up.” The song was originally written and recorded by Jason Isbell for his Southeastern album and Wallen put his spin on it earlier in 2019.

The narrative for the video, directed by Justin Clough and filmed near Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, loosely follows some of Isbell’s lyrics. Grappling with the horrors of his combat experiences and prone to being triggered by surprises, the lead character accidentally tears his partner’s dress in the midst of a panic attack and then decided to swear off drinking. He tries to come up with other coping strategies, some of which work, but then some tragic news causes him emotional devastation. In the end, his partner — who initially feels as if she doesn’t know him anymore — seems to understand that his recovery is a long, difficult process and her calming presence can be a comfort.

Though Wallen’s version of “Cover Me Up” has been a viral hit on streaming platforms, the singer’s current radio single is “Chasin’ You.” That song appears on Wallen’s full-length debut If I Know Me, which also features the hits “Whiskey Glasses” and “Up Down.”

Wallen is currently on the road with Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, which wraps up with back-to-back shows December 12th and 13th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. In 2020, he’ll take over the headlining role on his Whiskey Glasses Roadshow tour.