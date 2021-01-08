Hear Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton’s Country-Soul Collab ‘Only Thing That’s Gone’

After nearly three months of teasing and a chain-store “leak,” Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album — in all its 30-track glory — was released on Friday. One of the most anticipated tracks pairs Wallen with Chris Stapleton. “Only Thing That’s Gone,” written by Wallen with Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, and Josh Thompson, delivers a heavy dose of country-soul.

Wallen kicks off the mid-tempo slow-burner, relaying a breakup tale to a sympathetic bartender. “She told me where I could go/just stopped in here before I went,” he sings. Stapleton comes in on the second verse, laying down “a hundred and some change” to keep his glass full and offering $20 for the band — if they don’t play any sad songs. “Only Thing That’s Gone” builds to a crunchy guitar solo, and the latest in a long line of classic country payoffs: “Buddy, my last drink ain’t the only that’s gone,” Wallen and Stapleton harmonize.

Dangerous: The Double Album also includes Wallen hits like “7 Summers” and “More Than My Hometown,” along with his popular cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.” The record, the follow-up to Wallen’s 2018 debut If I Know Me, is poised to be a major performer. In December, it set an Apple Music record as the most pre-added country album in the platform’s history.