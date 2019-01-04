‘Up Down’ Singer Morgan Wallen Plots If I Know Me Tour

Morgan Wallen begins his If I Know Me Tour on Friday night in Rosemont, Illinois. Ahead of the kickoff, the Tennessee singer-songwriter has released a video for his song “Chasin’ You.”
A cut off Wallen’s If I Know Me album, the song has become a highlight of the performer’s live show. The black-and-white video captures Wallen riding through Nashville in a convertible, serenading the love interest he just can’t seem to woo.
While not an official single, “Chasin’ You” arrives as Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” makes its bid on the charts. Wallen scored a Number One with “Up Down,” his last single with special guests Florida Georgia Line.
Wallen’s tour, with support from Hardy, Lainey Wilson and Lacy Cavalier, runs through March with stops in Atlanta, Nashville, New York and Las Vegas.
If I Know Me Tour Dates:
January 4 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s Live
January 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
January 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
January 11 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
January 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
January 17 – Overland Park, KS @ Kanza Hall
January 18 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre
January 19 – Denver, CO @ The Grizzly Rose
January 24 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
January 25 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
January 26 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
January 31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
February 1 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird Nightclub
February 2 – Springfield, Illinois @ Boondocks
February 7 – Oxford, Mississippi @ The Lyric Oxford
February 9 – Starkville, Mississippi @ Ricks Café
February 16 – Lexington, Kentucky @ Manchester Music Hall
February 21 – New York, New York @ Irving Plaza
February 22 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise Rock Club
February 23 – Asbury Park, New Jersey @ The Stone Pony
March 1 – Lake Buena Vista, Florida @ House of Blues
March 7 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania @ Chameleon Club
March 8 – Clifton Park, New York @ Upstate Concert Hall
March 23 – Los Angeles, California @ El Rey Theatre
March 27 – San Diego, California @ Moonshine Beach
March 28 – Phoenix, Arizona @ The Van Buren
March 29 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ House of Blues
March 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
