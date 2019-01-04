‘Up Down’ Singer Morgan Wallen Plots If I Know Me Tour

Morgan Wallen begins his If I Know Me Tour on Friday night in Rosemont, Illinois. Ahead of the kickoff, the Tennessee singer-songwriter has released a video for his song “Chasin’ You.”

A cut off Wallen’s If I Know Me album, the song has become a highlight of the performer’s live show. The black-and-white video captures Wallen riding through Nashville in a convertible, serenading the love interest he just can’t seem to woo.

While not an official single, “Chasin’ You” arrives as Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” makes its bid on the charts. Wallen scored a Number One with “Up Down,” his last single with special guests Florida Georgia Line.

Wallen’s tour, with support from Hardy, Lainey Wilson and Lacy Cavalier, runs through March with stops in Atlanta, Nashville, New York and Las Vegas.

If I Know Me Tour Dates:

January 4 – Chicago, IL @ Joe’s Live

January 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

January 10 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

January 11 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

January 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

January 17 – Overland Park, KS @ Kanza Hall

January 18 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bourbon Theatre

January 19 – Denver, CO @ The Grizzly Rose

January 24 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

January 25 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

January 26 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

January 31 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

February 1 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird Nightclub

February 2 – Springfield, Illinois @ Boondocks

February 7 – Oxford, Mississippi @ The Lyric Oxford

February 9 – Starkville, Mississippi @ Ricks Café

February 16 – Lexington, Kentucky @ Manchester Music Hall

February 21 – New York, New York @ Irving Plaza

February 22 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise Rock Club

February 23 – Asbury Park, New Jersey @ The Stone Pony

March 1 – Lake Buena Vista, Florida @ House of Blues

March 7 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania @ Chameleon Club

March 8 – Clifton Park, New York @ Upstate Concert Hall

March 23 – Los Angeles, California @ El Rey Theatre

March 27 – San Diego, California @ Moonshine Beach

March 28 – Phoenix, Arizona @ The Van Buren

March 29 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ House of Blues

March 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot