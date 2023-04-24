Morgan Wallen Abruptly Cancels Mississippi Show After Losing His Voice

Morgan Wallen left many fans disappointed on Sunday night when he canceled his performance in Oxford, Mississippi, at the last possible minute. It was to be the second of two nights at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and the fifth American date of his sold-out One Night at a Time Tour.

Numerous fans posted photos inside the stadium, where the crowd assembled and watched openers Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest, and Hardy perform their sets. Just before Wallen’s onstage time, a message was flashed on the screens at the side of the stage announcing that there would be no more music.

Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLSHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/g095cub04z — Megan Lynn (@SouthernMama333) April 24, 2023

“Ladies & gentlemen, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight — therefore tonight’s show has been cancelled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.”

Wallen later made a statement on his Instagram Stories about the cancellation.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

There’s no word on the status of Wallen’s upcoming One Night at a Time Tour dates. His next scheduled show is Thursday, April 27, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, followed by the next two days with stops in Moline, Illinois, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Wallen’s tour should be one of the hottest tickets in the country at the moment. He released his third album One Thing at a Time, a 36-track whopper of an album, in March and it has been at Number One on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart for the past seven weeks.