Morgan Wade Explores Her Alter Ego in ‘Wilder Days’ Video

Morgan Wade has released the official music video for “Wilder Days,” the lead single from her debut solo album Reckless.

The clip sees Wade covering up her tattoos with a buttoned-up alter ego, accompanying her boyfriend (played by Josh Jakub) on an awkward date to Nashville cocktail bar Rosemary. Following the narrative of the song, Wade imagines meeting her older beau when he was younger and “a little wilder,” and the video is intercut with a dream sequence where the two of them play pool and dance at Nashville’s famed dive bar Santa’s Pub.

Wade released Reckless last month, working alongside producers Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) and Paul Ebersold. She previously fronted the band Morgan Wade & the Stepbrothers. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Wade described the sound of her album as a product of her upbringing in the country capital of Floyd, Virginia, combined with her love of pop and rock music.

“I have a country accent, so everyone assumes that I’ll just sing country music, but I like to do a lot more than that,” she said. “I just want to play whatever I want to play, and right now, that happens to be more like rock music or pop music.”