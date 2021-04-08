 Morgan Wade 'Wilder Days' Video: Watch Wade Go on an Awkward Date - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'The First Time' With Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Morgan Wade Explores Her Alter Ego in ‘Wilder Days’ Video

Country-pop singer-songwriter released her debut album Reckless in March

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Morgan Wade has released the official music video for “Wilder Days,” the lead single from her debut solo album Reckless.

The clip sees Wade covering up her tattoos with a buttoned-up alter ego, accompanying her boyfriend (played by Josh Jakub) on an awkward date to Nashville cocktail bar Rosemary. Following the narrative of the song, Wade imagines meeting her older beau when he was younger and “a little wilder,” and the video is intercut with a dream sequence where the two of them play pool and dance at Nashville’s famed dive bar Santa’s Pub.

Wade released Reckless last month, working alongside producers Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit) and Paul Ebersold. She previously fronted the band Morgan Wade & the Stepbrothers. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Wade described the sound of her album as a product of her upbringing in the country capital of Floyd, Virginia, combined with her love of pop and rock music.

“I have a country accent, so everyone assumes that I’ll just sing country music, but I like to do a lot more than that,” she said. “I just want to play whatever I want to play, and right now, that happens to be more like rock music or pop music.”

In This Article: Morgan Wade, Music Video, Sadler Vaden

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.