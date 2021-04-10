Watch Morgan Wade Perform ‘Reckless’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Rising country-pop singer Morgan Wade performed three tracks from her debut album Reckless as part of CBS This Morning’s latest “Saturday Sessions.”

The Virginia native played her standout “Wilder Days,” “Last Cigarette” and “Don’t Cry” for the performance, with Wade joined by a backing band that included Sadler Vaden, the producer of Reckless and a guitarist in Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit.

Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this month — a week after Reckless’ release — Wade talked about how her album was informed by her sobriety.

“I had to go through the years of having a drinking problem in order to get to this place I’m at now,” Wade says. “I wouldn’t be able to sing what I sing without having to struggle or endure that. Just because I’m almost four years sober doesn’t mean I don’t miss drinking — I miss it all the time. But I always remember the next morning when it’s 6 a.m., and I’m up at the gym, and the guys in the band all have a hangover. Then I’m like, ‘Alright, I made the right choice.’”

While Reckless was recorded in Nashville, Wade cited Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever as one of the LP’s touchstones. “This is different than anything I’ve ever done before,” Wade previously said of Reckless in a statement. “It’s opened up a bunch of different lanes––and I’m proud of it. A lot of the songs are about figuring out what the hell I’m doing… Maybe record number two will be a little bit more about knowing who I am.”