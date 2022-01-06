Morgan Wade to Reissue ‘Reckless’ With Bonus Tracks

Morgan Wade’s acclaimed debut album Reckless will get a refresh in 2022 with a deluxe edition due out Jan. 28. The project, which was originally released independently, will now feature six songs not found on the original version, including the newly released “Run.”

Anchored by a descending three-note riff that piles on guitars, piano and drums, the lean “Run” evokes Tom Petty as it articulates the feeling of yearning for something more. “So many places that I ain’t been/All I know is I was living my life for him,” Wade sings in the second verse. “We could fly, we could leave this town.” It’s an idea that can apply to someone feeling stuck in a relationship or in the confines of a small town.

The full track list for Reckless (Deluxe Edition) has not been released, but it will also include a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” and Wade’s first release, “The Night.” The album was co-produced by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden with Paul Ebersold.

Wade currently has several tour dates lined up for the early part of 2022, including a handful of solo dates as well as supporting appearances on Ryan Hurd’s Tour de Pelago at stops like Irving Plaza in New York and the Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland. Later in spring and summer, she’ll join up with Luke Combs’ stadium tour for performances including Columbus, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia.