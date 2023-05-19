Morgan Wade Is a Contented ‘Psychopath’ in New Song

Morgan Wade is headlong in a kind of love she’s never felt before in “Psychopath,” the first single and title track from the “Wilder Days” artist’s second album. Psychopath the album will be released Aug. 25 via Sony Music Nashville.

“Psychopath” is a gently rising and falling waltz that, contrary to its title, depicts the warm glow of love. “You say I’m a psychopath/sittin’ at the bar drinkin’ my coffee black,” Wade sings, her acoustic guitar joined in short order by some echoing electric guitar and the rest of the band. It’s an interesting relationship dynamic being described, one for which Wade expresses gratitude. “I love you just because saying I love you don’t feel like enough,” she sings.

“It’s like, ‘What the hell was I doing before I met you? I don’t even fucking know!’” Wade says in a release. “When you look at the title, you don’t assume that’s a love song. But it is. I kinda dig that.”

The 13-track Psychopath sees Wade reuniting with producer and 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden, who oversaw the recording of her 2021 debut Reckless. A full track list has not yet been announced.

This summer, Wade will play select dates opening for Turnpike Troubadours and Eric Church. She also has festival slots at some of the country’s biggest, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits.