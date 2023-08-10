Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards ‘Troll the Trolls’ Who Think They’re Dating in ‘Fall in Love With Me’ Video

There’s nothing wrong with a cheeky little love story — especially when everyone already thinks you’re dating.

On Thursday, Morgan Wade dropped the silly music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me,” which follows an infatuated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards courting a new neighbor, played by the country singer.

The visual opens with Richards watching Wade from behind her window as the country singer, sporting workout clothes and pouring a water bottle on her face, moves into the house next door. The video plays into the stereotypes of glamour associated with the reality TV star, as Richards brazenly works out in high heels and waters her plants in full glam, and writes Wade a letter on a typewriter in an extravagant dress.

“Make that feeling worsen and you’ll be cursin’/Can’t you see I’m what you need,” Wade sings in the chorus. “Make you hit your knees, pull out that ring/Gonna make you fall in love with me.”

The video sees Wade dramatically removing her shirt in slo-mo before the two seemingly share a kiss and their love story supposedly begins as the couple feeds each other watermelon slices, strawberries, and whipped cream. (But it’s all in Wade’s dream.)

The video ends with Richards — this time for real — arriving at Wade’s house with a bouquet of flowers before Wade winks at the camera and shuts the door.

The video plays into some social media rumors that Richards — who’s married to, but reportedly separated from, Mauricio Umansky — and Wade are dating after they struck up a close friendship for the last couple of years.

Like vigilante detectives, fans seized upon small clues, like Wade’s “K” tattoo, as evidence of a secret relationship. Since the news broke, Richards has continued to deny that anyone else is involved in the couple’s split. She also told a paparazzo that she is “not single,” suggesting her marriage to Umansky isn’t over.

Several days before the video’s release, the friends shared a behind-the-scenes video for “Fall in Love With Me,” sharing how they met and became close after Richards listened to Wade on the radio, as they addressed the relationship speculation.

"I've done several music videos and every time someone is in it with me, they assume we're dating or something is going on. The internet is obsessed and why I'd be friends with you," she said. "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit… the internet is going to be popping off about this one, I'm sure."

“Well, if they’re gonna talk, we might as well give them something to talk about,” Richards added.

“Fall in Love With Me” appears on Wade’s upcoming album Psychopath, set for an Aug. 25 release.