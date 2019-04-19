See Morgan Evans’ Seamless ‘Day Drunk’ and ‘Tequila’ Mashup

In addition to his first hit “Kiss Somebody,” Morgan Evans has partly become known for solo live performances where he loops his voice and instruments, layering one piece at a time until a full track emerges. In a new video, the Australia native uses this expertise to combine his own song “Day Drunk” with Dan + Shay’s ACM-winning smash “Tequila” in one take.

Taking advantage of the fact that the two songs have similar chord structures and rhythm, Evans assembles his musical accompaniment on the fly — two guitar parts, beatbox percussion, a bassline — and begins to sing. At first, it’s “Tequila,” in a slightly lower key than Shay Mooney, but with one click of his looping pedal, Evans hops seamlessly into the groove from “Day Drunk” and then turns it back to “Tequila” in time for the chorus. It’s a bittersweet mixture, Evans’ carefree song butting up against the heartbreak of Dan + Shay’s, which Evans highlights with some spine-tingling three-part harmonies in the final moments.

Evans, who released his U.S. debut Things That We Drink To in 2018, recently wrapped up a supporting role on Dan + Shay’s headlining tour and will join up with Rascal Flatts’ Summer Playlist tour later in the year. In September, he’ll head to Ireland to launch a series of headlining European shows.