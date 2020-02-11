Sheryl Crow, Nickel Creek Lead 2020 Moon River Music Festival Lineup

Moon River Music Festival will make its return to Chattanooga, Tennessee on September 12th and 13th with a diverse lineup that spans rock, folk, bluegrass, and gospel. Sheryl Crow and Nickel Creek will headline the two-day event, which will be held once again at Coolidge Park.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, who present and curate Moon River, will also perform as part of the lineup. Additional performers include Ben Rector, Billy Strings, Indigo Girls, Dawes, Robert Earl Keen, Shovels & Rope, Yola, the Jayhawks, Coin, Colony House, Molly Tuttle, Amythyst Kiah, Rebirth Brass Band, the National Parks, Natalie Hemby, the McCrary Sisters, Che Apalache, Strung Like a Horse, and Jill Andrews.

Kicking off the weekend of Moon River will be a live taping of NPR’s Live From Here With Chris Thile, which takes the place of an in-the-round songwriter event of previous years. Tickets for this event go on sale to the public beginning February 21st, and the on-sale for remaining VIP and general weekend passes — following last week’s pre-sale — takes place February 13th at 10 a.m. ET.

Now in its sixth year, Moon River Music Festival has called Chattanooga home since 2018 after moving from its original home at Memphis’ Levitt Shell. Non-profit partners and beneficiaries include Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.