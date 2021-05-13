Wilco, Lord Huron Lead 2021 Moon River Music Festival Lineup

The Moon River Music Festival will return to Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for two days of music this fall. Leading the lineup for the September 11th to 12th event are artists including Wilco, Lord Huron, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Organized by Drew Holcomb (who will also perform with his band the Neighbors), the 2021 lineup covers a wide swath of indie rock and Americana. Additional performers include Lake Street Dive, Dr. Dog, Indigo Girls, Hippo Campus, Dawes, Coin, Shovels & Rope, Yola, Mipso, Amythyst Kiah, Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham, Rebirth Brass Band, Seratones, Overcoats, the National Parks, American Aquarium, and Allison Russell.

“I am beyond thrilled that we can gather again together around our mutual love of music and community!” Drew Holcomb said in a statement.

Like many other U.S. festivals, Moon River makes its return after a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, performers on the bill included Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Devon Gilfillian. Holcomb did double duty that year, performing with the Neighbors and giving a solo set with his wife Ellie.

Tickets for the 2021 Moon River Music Festival are on sale now. A portion of ticket sales supports Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.