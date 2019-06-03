Hear Montgomery Gentry’s Crunchy New Song ‘Outskirts’

Montgomery Gentry revel in life’s many simple pleasures in “Outskirts,” the title track from a new EP under the duo’s name. The Outskirts EP, Montgomery Gentry’s follow-up to the 2018 album Here’s to You, features songs recorded before Troy Gentry’s death in 2017.

Over a minor-key country-rock arrangement that mixes low-end crunch and swooping guitar leads, Montgomery Gentry list off several of the perks of living on the “Outskirts.” “I’m all about that red dirt/Hot girl in a T-shirt/Sweat ring on my ball cap/Cold beer in my hand when I get off work,” they sing, with stylistic nods to Jason Aldean and the other hard-edged country singers Montgomery Gentry originally influenced.

Montgomery Gentry released the album Here’s to You in early 2018, just months after Gentry died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. They had already been working on the project, but Montgomery wasn’t sure if he wanted to keep going after the loss. Eventually he found that hearing his singing partner’s voice was like therapy.

“At first it was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to [listen],’ but eventually I gave in and it’s really helped me,” Montgomery told Rolling Stone. “Just hearing his voice, I reckon. Every time I listen to it or hear one of the songs, it takes me back to times that we had — you know like back before we started growing up.”

Outskirts will be released June 14th. This week, Montgomery also has a performance scheduled during CMA Fest.