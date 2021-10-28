 'Monarch' TV Show: See Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins in Preview - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Mitt Romney Is Having a Delightful Time Watching the Country Burn
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins Are Country-Music Royalty in ‘Monarch’ Preview

New Fox drama leans hard into ‘Dynasty’ vibes with a story of family, power, and betrayal

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon stars alongside country singer Trace Adkins in the trailer for the new country-music drama Monarch. The series premieres on Fox with a two-night event on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1.

Sarandon, an actor who has been known to sing on occasion, plays the fictional “Queen of Country Music” Dottie Cantrell Roman and Adkins, a CMA Award-winning singer who’s been known to do some acting, plays her kingly counterpart and husband, Albie Roman. As the family name and legacy is threatened, daughter and aspiring star Nicky Roman (Anna Friel) must work to protect it alongside her siblings Luke (Josh Sasse) and Gigi (Gossip singer Beth Ditto).

With very Empire-meets-Dynasty vibes, the trailer features Sarandon taking on a husky Southern purr and delivering lines like, “If you’re not ready for this, I guess I just did not do my job right” and “Heavy is the head that wears the crown, baby” with steely precision. The clip is soundtracked by Adkins singing a version of Hank Williams Jr.’s “A Country Boy Can Survive,” while the quick scenes from the show hint at delicious, soapy drama to come.

Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment with Melissa London Hilfers serving as creator, writer and executive producer and Michael Rauch as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and country music executive Jason Owen, who manages Kacey Musgraves.

In This Article: Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.