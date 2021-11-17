Molly Tuttle Celebrates a Woman Who Lives by Her Own Rules in ‘She’ll Change’

Molly Tuttle pays tribute to a free-spirited woman in the new song “She’ll Change.” It’s the singer-guitarist’s first release from an upcoming 2022 album, her first with record label Nonesuch.

Tuttle penned the song with Old Crow Medicine Show frontman Ketch Secor and the end result is a sprightly tune where the picking dives off in ways as surprising and unpredictable as the woman being described. “She don’t worry about tomorrow/She’s got plenty on her mind,” Tuttle begins, dashing off nifty acoustic guitar runs between lines. In addition to Tuttle’s ace playing, the track features Ron Block, Mike Bub, Jason Carter, Dominick Leslie, Tina Adair, and Jerry Douglas.

“I’ve always loved the rare bluegrass songs that are sung by women about women,” said Tuttle in a release. “Songs like ‘It’s Hard to Tell the Singer from the Song’ by Hazel Dickens, and ‘Ellie’ by Kathy Kallick. I wanted to write my own bluegrass song about a badass woman who lives by her own rules.”

Details for Tuttle’s album on Nonesuch have yet to be announced, but it will follow the 2020 and 2021 companion covers projects …But I’d Rather Be With You and …But I’d Rather Be With You, Too. Beginning Jan. 21, she and her band Golden Highway will launch a tour that covers the West Coast before heading back east, including a stop at Nashville’s Station Inn on March 10.