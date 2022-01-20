Molly Tuttle Recruits Margo Price, Billy Strings for New Album ‘Crooked Tree’

Molly Tuttle showcases some of her bluegrass chops in a new performance video for “Crooked Tree,” the title track of the singer-guitarist’s new album. Set for release April 1, the project will mark Tuttle’s Nonesuch Records debut and feature contributions from Margo Price, Billy Strings, and Sierra Hull.

“Crooked Tree” is a lively number driven by Tuttle’s rhythmic strums, but with a message that attempts to lift up anyone who doesn’t quite fit in. “Oh can’t you see a crooked tree/Won’t fit into the mill machine,” Tuttle sings in the chorus, which she follows with a nimble acoustic guitar solo. The song follows Tuttle’s recent release “She’ll Change,” which came out in late 2021.

The new album explores Tuttle’s bluegrass roots, which stretch back to her banjo-playing grandfather and music-teacher father. Helping Tuttle craft those sounds are her new band Golden Highway (Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Dominick Leslie, Shelby Means, and Kyle Tuttle) and an all-star group of guests. In addition to Price, Strings, and Hull, contributors to Crooked Tree include Old Crow Medicine Show, Dan Tyminski, and Gillian Welch, along with co-producer Jerry Douglas.

Crooked Tree follows the covers album …But I’d Rather Be With You and its EP-length follow-up, on which she performed songs by the National (“Fake Empire”), the Rolling Stones (“She’s a Rainbow”), and FKA Twigs (“Mirrored Heart”).

Crooked Tree track list: