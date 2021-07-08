Molly Tuttle and Nathaniel Rateliff Play Nicks and Petty for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

Forty years ago on July 8th, 1981, Stevie Nicks issued “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” as the lead single from her debut solo album Bella Donna. The song was penned by Mike Campbell and Tom Petty, who joined Nicks as a featured vocalist on the cusp of his own widespread 1980s fame.

Singer-guitarist Molly Tuttle recorded her own version of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” for 2021’s …But I’d Rather Be With You, Too, a companion release to her 2020 covers album …But I’d Rather Be With You that also includes a new version of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough.” She enlisted folk-rocker Nathaniel Rateliff to play Petty to her Nicks, and their version slows the pace to emphasize bottom-heavy groove and Tuttle’s nimble acoustic playing.

“Nathaniel has been someone who’s music helped get me through the struggles of this past year and it was such an honor to sing with him on this song that I love,” Tuttle said. “I have always wanted to work up this classic Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty duet with someone and it was a thrill to do it with one of my favorite singers. We recorded our parts remotely but I hope we get to do it in person someday!”

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” Tuttle put together a new video for the track. Featuring grainy public-domain footage from a bygone era, the clip alternates between scenes of joy, progress, and struggle, contrasting lighthearted social gatherings with war-time reconstruction and civil rights protests.

Tuttle is currently on the road with a show Thursday night at the Ramkat in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Later in July, she’ll join up to support Old Crow Medicine Show on their headlining tour. Rateliff also has summer dates scheduled with his band the Night Sweats, featuring support from the Marcus King Band and Tré Burt.