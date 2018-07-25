Molly Tuttle, Becky Buller Lead 2018 Bluegrass Award Nominations

Artists representing traditional, contemporary and boundary-stretching styles are among the list of this year’s nominees for the International Bluegrass Music Awards, announced today at a Nashville press conference. In another banner year for women in bluegrass, the top nominees, with an impressive six nods each, are fiddle-playing singer-songwriter Becky Buller, the first-ever woman named IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year in 2016, and Molly Tuttle, who in 2017 earned an IBMA honor as Guitar Player of the Year, the first female artist to win in that category.

Also recognized among the nominees were enduring bluegrass bands Special Consensus and the Del McCoury Band/the Travelin’ McCourys, each earning five nominations. Other acts with multiple mentions include Rhonda Vincent, the Earls of Leicester, Balsam Range, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, the Sam Bush Band, Michael Cleveland, the Gibson Brothers, Sierra Hull, the Infamous Stringdusters, Lonesome River Band, Mile Twelve, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Punch Brothers, Missy Raines and Sister Sadie. Nominations were also garnered by artists already enshrined in the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame, with Doyle Lawson, Del McCoury, Bobby Osborne and the late John Hartford, all vying for honors this year.

Bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs, who earned election into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year, will now also be a member of the IBMA’s Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Musician and songwriter Paul Williams, a one-time member of bluegrass pioneer Jimmy Martin’s Sunny Mountain Boys, and influential songwriters Tom T. Hall and his wife, the late Dixie Hall, will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The IBMA also announced several Distinguished Achievement Award recipients, including Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers member Chris Thile, who in recent years took over hosting duties of the historic public-radio series A Prairie Home Companion, now known as Live From Here.

The IBMA Awards will take place Thursday, September 27th, at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event will be broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Bluegrass Junction channel beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, and streamed via Facebook Live. Tickets for the IBMA Awards show and the annual World of Bluegrass music festival and business conference are on sale now.

Entertainer of the Year

Balsam Range

Del McCoury Band

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Earls of Leicester

Gibson Brothers

Vocal Group of the Year

Balsam Range

Flatt Lonesome

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Gibson Brothers

I’m With Her

Instrumental Group of the Year

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Sam Bush Band

The Travelin’ McCourys

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Punch Brothers

Emerging Artist of the Year

Mile Twelve

Molly Tuttle

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Billy Strings

Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

Sister Sadie

Song of the Year

“Calamity Jane” – Becky Buller (artist), Becky Buller/Tim Stafford (writers)

“If I’d Have Wrote That Song” – Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers (artist), Larry Cordle/Larry Shell/James Silvers (writers)

“Swept Away” – Missy Raines (artist), Laurie Lewis (writer)

“Way Down the River Road” – Special Consensus (artist), John Hartford (writer)

“You Didn’t Call My Name” – Molly Tuttle (artist), Molly Tuttle (writer)

Album of the Year

Life Is a Story, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Mayhayley’s House, Lonesome River Band

Rise, Molly Tuttle

Rivers & Roads, Special Consensus

The Story We Tell, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year

“I’m Going Under,” Darin & Brooke Aldridge

“Little Girl,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“Speakin’ to That Mountain,” Becky Buller

“Travelin’ Shoes,” Special Consensus

“When God’s in It,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year

“Lynchburg Chicken Run,” The Grascals

“Medley: Sally in the Garden/Big Country/Molly Put the Kettle On,” Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

“Sirens,” Infamous Stringdusters

“Squirrel Hunters,” Special Consensus with John Hartford, Rachel Baiman & Christian Sedelmyer and Alison Brown

“Wickwire,” Mile Twelve

Recorded Event of the Year

“Calamity Jane,” Becky Buller with Rhonda Vincent

“I’ll Just Go Away,” Dale Ann Bradley & Vince Gill

“The Rebel and the Rose,” Becky Buller with Sam Bush

“She Took the Tennessee River,” Special Consensus with Bobby Osborne

“Swept Away,” Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Sierra Hull, and Molly Tuttle

Male Vocalist of the Year

Shawn Camp

Buddy Melton

Del McCoury

Russell Moore

Tim O’Brien

Female Vocalist of the Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Becky Buller

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Banjo Player of the Year

Kristin Scott Benson

Gina Clowes

Ned Luberecki

Noam Pikelny

Sammy Shelor

Bass Player of the Year

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Tim Surrett

Fiddle Player of the Year

Hunter Berry

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Dobro Player of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar Player of the Year

Kenny Smith

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Josh Williams

Mandolin Player of the Year

Sam Bush

Jesse Brock

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Frank Solivan