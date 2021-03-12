Miranda Lambert Revisits Her Song of the Year ‘Tin Man’ for ‘The Marfa Tapes’

Just one week after announcing The Marfa Tapes, a semi-surprise collaborative acoustic album featuring Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, Lambert is offering the next glimpse of the record: a stripped-down rendition of her 2017 hit “Tin Man.”

Lambert breaks down the ballad, off her 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings, to its barest components, singing the song by herself, with a quietly strummed acoustic guitar as accompaniment.

Lambert wrote “Tin Man” with Ingram and Randall in the summer of 2015. The songwriter had Kenny Chesney’s 1994 song of the same name in mind when she wrote it. “This song sort of wrote itself,” she told The Tennessean. “I was a little worried at first about writing another song like that, but I told Kenny…I felt the same emotion I feel when I hear that song. I was feeling it myself and the other two co-writers were feeling it as well. It comes from the same place and I guess it inspired it.”

Despite not being a massive hit on the radio, the contemplative tune would end up being nominated for Grammy and CMA awards, and in 2018 it earned Lambert the ACM Award for Song of the Year.

The Marfa Tapes, which was mostly recorded outdoors in West Texas, will be released May 7th. News of the LP arrived last week with the song “In His Arms,” another stripped-down track featuring Lambert on lead vocals.