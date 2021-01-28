Miranda Lambert Gives Us Live Show Nostalgia With ‘Tequila Does’ Video

Ah, concerts — it’s still tough to believe it’s been nearly a year since most of us attended one with other people, and yet the anniversary of the March shutdown will be here very soon. Whether recognizing this or just thinking about the road, Miranda Lambert has put out a video for the fan favorite “Tequila Does” that should flood fans of live music with nostalgic sadness.

Filmed during Lambert’s headlining 2019 Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour as she was preparing for the release of her album Wildcard, the clip for the agave ode “Tequila Does” captures the energy — both onstage and off — of a large-scale live show. Audience members sway along with Lambert, holding drinks aloft in appreciation, and backstage the band and crew warm up and celebrate the occasion with shots from a communion tray. It’s enough to make one start counting the days until that’s the norm again.

“We miss singin’ with y’all. But love that you have given this song a life of its own since day one,” Lambert tweeted on Wednesday.

Tequila Does. Live video. Out now. Filmed this at a show before everything shut down. We miss singing with y’all. But love that you have given this song a life of its own since day one.

Full video: https://t.co/CtXDHBUf6L pic.twitter.com/6SEas76ccI — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) January 27, 2021

Wildcard was released in November 2019 and continued to earn Lambert accolades through 2020, including a major hit with the single “Bluebird.” She also secured her spot as the most-nominated artist in CMA Awards history, where “Bluebird” won for Music Video of the Year. At the close of 2020, she picked up three Grammy nominations, including Best Country Album for Wildcard as well as Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for “Bluebird.”