 Watch Miranda Lambert's 'Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'How Long Gone' Podcast Plots Fall Tour, Signs Deal With Indie Label Jagjaguwar
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Miranda Lambert Hosts a Pool Party in ‘Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)’ Video

Singer’s first dance-music foray features cameos by her family and friends

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Miranda Lambert makes her first foray into dance music with “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix),” a tropical house update of the song she recorded for 2019’s Wildcard as well as her collaborative Marfa Tapes project. In the accompanying video, Lambert hosts a pool party for her family and friends.

Filmed at Lambert’s Tennessee farm and directed by Reid Long, the video is a casual backyard hang with a Pride-party twist. Keen-eyed viewers will be able to spot Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin and his brothers; her brother Luke, who brought his husband Marc and their Texas friends; DJ Telemitry, the electronic guise of songwriter-producer Jesse Frasure; singer Gwen Sebastian; and the country duo Tigirlily.

“This is my first remix of any song in my whole career” Lambert said in a release. “I knew it was right up my brother Luke’s alley so I sent it to him to see what he and Marc thought. They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there.”

Lambert currently has a handful of headlining and festival dates on the books for summer, including three nights at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, later in August, and a set at Florida’s Tortuga Music Festival in November.

In This Article: Miranda Lambert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.