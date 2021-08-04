Miranda Lambert Hosts a Pool Party in ‘Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)’ Video

Miranda Lambert makes her first foray into dance music with “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix),” a tropical house update of the song she recorded for 2019’s Wildcard as well as her collaborative Marfa Tapes project. In the accompanying video, Lambert hosts a pool party for her family and friends.

Filmed at Lambert’s Tennessee farm and directed by Reid Long, the video is a casual backyard hang with a Pride-party twist. Keen-eyed viewers will be able to spot Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin and his brothers; her brother Luke, who brought his husband Marc and their Texas friends; DJ Telemitry, the electronic guise of songwriter-producer Jesse Frasure; singer Gwen Sebastian; and the country duo Tigirlily.

“This is my first remix of any song in my whole career” Lambert said in a release. “I knew it was right up my brother Luke’s alley so I sent it to him to see what he and Marc thought. They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there.”

Lambert currently has a handful of headlining and festival dates on the books for summer, including three nights at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, later in August, and a set at Florida’s Tortuga Music Festival in November.