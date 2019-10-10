Hear Miranda Lambert’s Boozy Ode ‘Tequila Does’

Miranda Lambert continues to roll out tracks from her new album Wildcard at a steady pace, releasing the swaying agave ode “Tequila Does” overnight. This marks the seventh track to appear ahead of the album’s November 1st street date.

Alternating between woozy, waltz-time sections and more groove-driven, 4/4 choruses, “Tequila Does” reads like a love letter to the potent, vegetal spirit and its ability to outshine any potential romantic fling. “The boys around here drink domestic beer/They’re all hat and no cattle/But I won’t sleep alone, because my old pal Patron is taking me home tonight,” sings Lambert, along with the kicker line: “They don’t love me like tequila does.” The production remains uncluttered, drenched in pedal steel and driven by acoustic guitar, with some subtle B3 organ accents in the quiet sections.

With “Tequila Does,” Lambert has put out half of Wildcard ahead of its release. Along with current single “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” that includes “Locomotive,” “Bluebird,” “Mess With My Head,” “Pretty Bitchin’,” and the Maren Morris collaboration “Way Too Pretty for Prison.” Lambert is currently headlining her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, which runs through November 22nd. In early 2020, she’ll return to the road on the Wildcard Tour with guests Cody Johnson and Lanco.