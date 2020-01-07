See Miranda Lambert Perform ‘Tequila Does’ on ‘Colbert’

Miranda Lambert appeared on The Late Show to perform her recent song “Tequila Does,” which comes off her album Wildcard. Joined by her band, Lambert brought a rollicking vibe to the track, which questions whether to stick with romance or tequila. “The boys around here drink domestic beer/ They’re all hat and no cattle/ But I won’t sleep alone, because my old pal Patron is taking me home tonight,” Lambert intones on the twanging number, adding, “They don’t love me like tequila does.”

Lambert released Wildcard, a follow-up to 2017’s The Weight of These Wings, on November 1st via Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville. The album, produced by Jay Joyce, features collaborations with Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Luke Dick, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, and Hillary Lindsey. The album was also the subject of an Apple Music short film, which followed the making of the new songs and featured interviews with Lambert on her musical history and songwriting goals.

The singer will tour in support of Wildcard this year, with North American dates kicking off January 16th in Tupelo at BandcorpSouth Arena. Lanco and Cody Johnson are set to open the tour, with Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum also on select dates. “The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” Lambert says in a statement. “Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!” Tickets for the tour are on sale now.