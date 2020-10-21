Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her Husband in ‘Settling Down’ Video

Plenty of artists have taken to shooting their music videos at home during Covid-19, but for Miranda Lambert, the unfortunate circumstances of the pandemic have presented a unique opportunity to flex. In her new music video for “Settling Down,” directed by Trey Fanjoy, Lambert shows off her impressive farm outside of Nashville and her impressively ripped husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert’s horse Gibson and one of her rescue dogs, Delta Dawn, also make appearances.

“The ‘Settling Down’ video is very personal to me because it was filmed at my farm and my husband got to be in the video with me,” Lambert said in a statement. “My mom always called me a wild child and a homing pigeon. I always have an itch to find a new adventure, but I’m also always ready to walk through my front door. I feel like a lot of people feel that way, and ‘Settling Down’ tells the story of being caught between those two feelings.”

“Settling Down” is the most recent single from Lambert’s 2019 album Wildcard, following her Number One country hit “Bluebird,” which is currently nominated for Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year at the 54th Annual CMA Awards. Lambert is also nominated for Entertainer, Female Vocalist, Musical Event (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack), and Album of the Year.