 Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her Husband in 'Settling Down' Video - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Gord Downie's Animated Video for 'River Don't Care'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her Husband in ‘Settling Down’ Video

Country singer shares the spotlight with her spouse Brendan McLoughlin in new clip

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Plenty of artists have taken to shooting their music videos at home during Covid-19, but for Miranda Lambert, the unfortunate circumstances of the pandemic have presented a unique opportunity to flex. In her new music video for “Settling Down,” directed by Trey Fanjoy, Lambert shows off her impressive farm outside of Nashville and her impressively ripped husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert’s horse Gibson and one of her rescue dogs, Delta Dawn, also make appearances.

“The ‘Settling Down’ video is very personal to me because it was filmed at my farm and my husband got to be in the video with me,” Lambert said in a statement. “My mom always called me a wild child and a homing pigeon. I always have an itch to find a new adventure, but I’m also always ready to walk through my front door. I feel like a lot of people feel that way, and ‘Settling Down’ tells the story of being caught between those two feelings.”

“Settling Down” is the most recent single from Lambert’s 2019 album Wildcard, following her Number One country hit “Bluebird,” which is currently nominated for Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year at the 54th Annual CMA Awards. Lambert is also nominated for Entertainer, Female Vocalist, Musical Event (“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack), and Album of the Year.

In This Article: Miranda Lambert, Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.