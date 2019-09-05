Hear Miranda Lambert’s Rollicking New Track ‘Pretty Bitchin”

Miranda Lambert has released the cheeky new song “Pretty Bitchin'” from her upcoming album Wildcard. The track is Lambert’s sixth song to be revealed off the record, which was produced by Jay Joyce and arrives November 1st.

“Pretty Bitchin'” sees Lambert soaking in the good life, paying tribute to her Airstream trailer she’s dubbed “Wanda the Wanderer,” after her late grandmother: “Got a pretty Airstream rollin’ down the road/You oughta see the pretty white walls spinnin’/Pretty pink carpet on the floor/No lock on the door/Help yourself to the Tito’s in the pretty kitchen/It’s pretty bitchin’.”

Lambert previously released first single “It All Comes Out in the Wash” off Wildcard, along with “Mess With My Head,” “Bluebird,” “Locomotive,” and the Maren Morris duet “Way Too Pretty for Prison.”

“I always have a little bit of cheeky sarcasm in my songs and records. I feel like I missed that a little bit on The Weight of These Wings,” Lambert told Rolling Stone last month, referencing her previous record. “With this [album] I just wanted to cut loose a little bit and get back to the me that was willing to have fun with it and make fun of myself.”

Next week, Lambert will revive her all-women Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, kicking off September 13th in Uncasville, Connecticut. The tour will feature opening acts such as Elle King, Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBride, and Lambert’s supergroup the Pistol Annies.