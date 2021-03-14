Miranda Lambert Performed ‘Bluebird’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Miranda Lambert gave a standout performance of her hit song “Bluebird” during the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Lambert stood on a small platform adorned with colorful flowers positioned underneath the floral sculpture seen during host Trevor Noah’s intro. Her performance was all relaxed cool, befitting the quiet hopefulness of “Bluebird,” and full of atmospheric keys and swooning electric guitar leads. In the final chorus, most of Lambert’s band dropped out of the mix, allowing her to sing with just drums and keys.

Lambert was a triple Grammy nominee, with “Bluebird” earning nods for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, while Wildcard was nominated for — and won — Best Country Album. She wrote “Bluebird” with collaborators Luke Dick and Highwomen member Natalie Hemby, both of whom performed with her during the 2020 ACM Awards. It was the second single to be released from Wildcard and Lambert’s first to reach Number One on the country charts since the 2014 Carrie Underwood collaboration “Somethin’ Bad.”

In late April and early May, Lambert is set to play a series of dates at the Texas honky-tonk Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth. Lambert also teamed up with fellow songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to record the collaborative album The Marfa Tapes, which comes out May 7th. The album’s first single “In His Arms” is out now. Lambert also recently paired up with Elle King for the high-energy duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”