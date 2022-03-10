Miranda Lambert Covers Mick Jagger, Sings With the B-52’s on New Album ‘Palomino’

Miranda Lambert sings about being in perpetual motion on her new album Palomino. Set for release April 29, it’s the follow-up to her collaborative 2021 album The Marfa Tapes and her first album under her own name since 2019’s Wildcard.

The track list includes a few songs from the bare-bones Marfa Tapes that are gussied up for Palomino, like “Geraldene” and “In His Arms.” There’s also a wealth of new compositions, many of them with songwriters Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. Dick, Marfa Tapes alum Jon Randall, and Lambert produced the record.

Two titles are particularly eye-catching: “Music City Queen,” which features the B-52’s, and “Wandering Spirit,” the title track of Mick Jagger’s 1993 solo album. The news of Palomino arrives with the invigorating “Strange,” an upbeat jam written by Dick, Hemby, and Lambert. “Times like these make me feel strange,” Lambert sings over slippery guitar leads.

“Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens,” Lambert said in a statement. “Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Palomino track list:

1. “Actin’ Up” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

2. “Scenes” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

3. “In His Arms” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

4. “Geraldene” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

5. “Tourist” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

6. “Music City Queen” feat. The B-52’s (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

7. “Strange” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

8. “Wandering Spirit” (Mick Jagger, James Rippeto)

9. “I’ll Be Lovin’ You” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

10. “That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

11. “Country Money” (Miranda Lambert, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves)

12. “If I Was a Cowboy” (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure)

13. “Waxahachie” (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

14. “Pursuit of Happiness” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

15. “Carousel” (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)